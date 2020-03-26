7 residents of Revere senior living facility diagnosed with coronavirus, including 1 who died

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Seven residents of a senior living facility in Revere have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, including one person who has died from undisclosed causes, city officials said.

Out of the 33 Revere residents infected with the coronavirus, seven of them resided at the Jack Satter House on Revere Beach Boulevard, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health notified the Revere Board of Health on Wednesday.

Five of the infected Jack Satter House residents were hospitalized and one is dead, though the cause of death has not been confirmed, according to the Office of Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo.

“My heart goes out to the family that has lost their loved one, and to the others who continue to fight the virus,” Arrigo said. “As part of our continued effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect our most vulnerable residents, we are directing further restrictions at Jack Satter House and issuing additional guidance to senior housing facilities across the city. COVID-19 is a highly contagious virus. It is imperative that everyone take measures to stem the spread within our community by staying at home.”

The Revere Board of Health has directed Jack Satter House management to quarantine all of its residents for their health as well as that of the staffs, first responders, healthcare providers and the broader community.

Arrigo is urging all residents to abide by the state’s stay-at-home advisory to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)