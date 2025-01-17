WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham police responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a school bus on Friday morning that sent seven individuals, including six students, to the hospital.

According to authorities, shortly before 8:30 a.m. “a yellow school bus transporting students to Waltham Public Schools northbound on Lexington Street struck a white van that was attempting to make a left turn east onto Beaver Street.”

Police said that white van then rolled over onto a third vehicle, which was stopped for a red light on Beaver Street.

Six students and the operator of the white van were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The remaining uninjured students were taken to school on another bus, police said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

