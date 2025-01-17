WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham police responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a school bus on Friday morning that sent seven people, including six students, to the hospital.

According to authorities, shortly before 8:30 a.m. “a yellow school bus transporting students to Waltham Public Schools northbound on Lexington Street struck a white van that was attempting to make a left turn east onto Beaver Street.”

Police said that white van then rolled over onto a third vehicle, which was stopped for a red light on Beaver Street.

Six students and the driver of the white van were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

“As soon as we hear there’s a school bus involved, obviously, we automatically dispatch more resources and everybody’s level goes up a little bit,” said Waltham Fire Lieutenant Mike Murphy.

The remaining 28 uninjured students were taken to school on another bus, police said. The scene was cleared as of noon.

“Very close call, but everybody was fortunate that there were just minor injuries in this case, and that’s always what we hope for, to minimize things as much as possible,” Murphy said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

