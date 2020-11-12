7 states, including Mass., suspend all interstate youth hockey competitions through end of 2020

BOSTON (WHDH) - Seven states, including Massachusetts, have suspended all interstate youth hockey competitions through at least the end of 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Thursday.

Public schools, private schools, and youth hockey leagues in the Bay State, New Hampshire, Maine, Rhode Island, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Jersey will be shut down through Dec. 31, according to a joint statement released by each state’s governor.

The suspension of all interstate play goes into effect on Saturday.

“As case numbers increase in many states across the country, it is critical that neighboring states coordinate a regional approach to limit further community spread of the virus,” the statement read in part.

The prohibition does not apply to college, professional, and U.S. national team hockey activities.

THREAD: Today I joined @GovPhilScott, @GovJanetMills, @MassGovernor, @GovRaimondo, @GovNedLamont, and @GovMurphy in a regional approach that suspends interstate competitions for public and private schools and youth hockey effective this Sat., 11/14 through at minimum 12/31/2020. pic.twitter.com/DYyfOy9TM9 — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) November 12, 2020

