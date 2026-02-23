The 7NEWS Storm Tracker is out on the road Monday morning providing a look at the latest driving conditions in Massachusetts.

At 5 a.m., driving was dangerous, with uncleared snow on the highway in Norwood and high winds whipping it across the highway.

Gov. Maura Healey is urging residents who don’t absolutely have to travel to stay off the road so crews can clear the snow.

More than two feet of snow is expected to fall in some parts of the state before the nor’easter moves out Monday night.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)