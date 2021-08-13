BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Around 75 residents have been displaced after a seven-story condo building in Belmont was evacuated on Thursday due to structural concerns, officials said.

The building at 125 Trapelo Rd. was reportedly inspected by a structural engineering firm after residents noticed cracks in its structure. After receiving a preliminary synopsis of the findings, Great Property Management CEO Lou Gargiulo, in conjunction with the trustees of the condominium association, decided to contact the Belmont Fire Department and evacuate all 42 condos in the building.

“We investigated concerns that were expressed, retained a structural engineering firm and took their recommendations,” said Gargiulo. “The safety of our residents is our most primary concern.”

The residents are currently sheltering in the air conditioning of the building across the street as firefighters and members of The Red Cross work to find them lodging.

“I came home and I got everything that we could and we are waiting for a place to stay overnight, because probably it will take until tomorrow or until Monday, we don’t know yet,” said resident Nate Madeiros.

The roof of the building had been sold to a telecommunications company, according Gargiulo. A preliminary report indicated that the equipment on the roof, such as antennas, could potentially be the cause of the structural issues, though it is currently unclear.

“They just keep putting more and more equipment. There’s no limitation. They don’t care about the people living in the building,” said Bai Fang, whose family was evacuated from the building.

It is unclear when residents will be able to return to the condo building.

An investigation remains ongoing.

About 75 people out of their homes after this #Belmont condo building had to be evacuated for structural concerns. Management company tells me residents noticed cracks, prelim engineering report was concerning enough to warrant evacuation. @7News pic.twitter.com/Hdpd0FuwLW — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) August 13, 2021

More: note the antenna around the roofline – management company tells me preliminary report pointed to equipment on the roof as being a “potential cause” for structural issues. Say condo assoc. had sold the roof to a telecommunications company. #Belmont @7News pic.twitter.com/BkyRhbfNCm — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) August 13, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)