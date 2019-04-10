7 students, 1 teacher injured after buses returning from field trip crash in Duxbury

Seven fifth-grade students and one teacher were injured when a pair of Pina charter buses returning from a field trip in Boston crashed on Route 3 in Duxbury on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Troopers responding to the southbound side of the highway about 3:20 p.m. found eight people suffering from minor injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The students were traveling back to Brewster from the Museum of Science when one bus rear-ended the other bus, which was stopped due to traffic, officials said. The lead bus was then pushed into a third vehicle.

Everyone who was injured was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. There were 95 passengers in total on the buses.

“Eight of them had injuries that needed to transported to local hospitals,” Duxbury Fire Captain Rob Reardon told 7News. “Seven were children and one was a teacher.”

Expect major delays route 3 southbound between exits 11 and 10. DXFD had two busses collide with 95 passengers. 8 people were transported to BI Plymouth with minor injuries. Road is now open. #DXFD pic.twitter.com/U2VxFY5jIB — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) April 10, 2019

Video from Sky7 HD showed dozens of other passengers standing on the side of the highway as they waited to be loaded onto a replacement bus.

The right travel lane and breakdown lane were closed to traffic while crews worked to clear the wreckage.

The highway has since been reopened.

One of the drivers will be cited for rear-ending the bus in front of him, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.