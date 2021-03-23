7 students, school bus driver hospitalized after crash with tractor-trailer in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Seven students and a school bus driver were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Shrewsbury on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a collision involving AA Transportation Bus and a tractor-trailer in the area of 1 Avalon Way around 7:30 a.m. learned that the school bus was transporting 10 children to the Al-Hamra Academy, according to the Shrewsbury Police Department.

The seven children and the bus driver were all taken to UMass Medical Center with minor injuries.

Police say the vehicles collided in the eastbound lane along Route 20.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

