TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Seven students were taken to the hospital following a hazardous materials situation at a Taunton school Monday, officials said.

At around 1:48 p.m., emergency crews responded to the Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School after several students complained they did not feel well during a bio-tech class, according to the Taunton Fire Department.

Students said they felt dizzy and lightheaded, while smelling something strange, fire officials said. Seven students were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The building was evacuated while crews inspected the lab.

“There was a student doing a science project and there was a beaker under a fume hood, where it belongs, and that’s why they’re going to go and investigate and see what that substance is,” said Taunton Fire Chief Steven Lavigne.

There were 16 students and one teacher in the classroom at the time of the incident, officials said.

School is expected to resume as usual Tuesday.

