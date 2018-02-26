7 suspects identified in I-93 incident involving off-road bikes

BOSTON (WHDH) – From their Lyft, Danny McCarthy and Jerry Comerford could not believe what they were seeing as a group of ATV, dirt bike and motorcycle riders tried to escape Massachusetts State Police on the Expressway on Saturday.

The pair said they first saw the group of 25 to 35 riders in the Callahan Tunnel, racing around cars and doing wheelies. They said that troopers tried to stop them around the Mass. Avenue exit on Interstate 93.

“All of the sudden, out of nowhere, you hear two gunshots. Kids are throwing their bikes over barriers and quads. They’re all freaking out. Little kids hoping fences. I couldn’t believe the ages of some of the kids,” McCarthy described.

Police said a trooper discharged his weapon and struck one of the riders. The man, a 28-year-old from Randolph, was transported to Boston Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Police added that another rider complained of pain and was also transported to an area hospital.

Officers arrested five riders and the two others taken to the hospital are also expected to face charges.

State Police said one trooper suffered a knee injury.

Police are still searching for several riders who got away.

They seized approximately 20 motorcycles and ATVs during the incident.

The district attorney’s office is also investigating – as they do with all police-involved shootings.

State Police have identified seven suspects who were arrested following the incident. Those people are:

ADERITO MONTEIRO, 28, of Randolph, charged with: negligent operation; failure to stop for police; disorderly conduct; marked lanes violation; driving an unregistered ATV; driving an uninsured ATV.

CHRISTOPHER CABASSA, 31, of Lawrence, charged with: failure to stop for police; negligent operation; disorderly conduct; wrong way violation on a state highway; marked lanes violation; unlicensed operation; no inspection sticker; resisting arrest; and careless operation in a tunnel.

WILLIAM SULIVERAS, 29, of Methuen, charged with: failure to stop for police; negligent operation; disorderly conduct; wrong way violation on a state highway; marked lanes violation; resisting arrest; and careless operation in a tunnel.

SHANE FEIN, 21, of North Attleborough, charged with: failure to stop for police; negligent operation; disorderly conduct; marked lanes violation; driving an unregistered motor vehicle; driving an uninsured motor vehicle; unlicensed operation; wrong way violation on a state highway; and careless operation in a tunnel.

GUSTAVO ARCENO-ROSA, 22, of Saugus, charged with: failure to stop for police; negligent operation; disorderly conduct; marked lanes violation; driving an unregistered motor vehicle; wrong way violation on a state highway; and careless operation in a tunnel.

JOSUE HIDALGO, 23, of Worcester, charged with: disorderly conduct; resisting arrest; and conduct endangering a person or property.

EDGAR DOSSANTOS JR., 30, of Quincy, charged with: failure to stop for police; reckless operation; disorderly conduct; and resisting arrest.

Anyone with information about incident is urged to contact police at 617-727-8817.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)