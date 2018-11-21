BELLAIRE, Texas (WHDH) — A Texas police department welcomed their newest and youngest officer to the force — a 7-year-old boy battling cancer.

Max Boatwright’s fight against Leukemia and a brain tumor earned him honorary status as a Bellaire officer.

He says he wanted to become an officer because “they catch the bad guys like the Joker and the Penguin.”

Boatwright got to attend his first roll call and helped stop someone for speeding. He let him go with a warning.

Despite being legally blind and in remission following a bone marrow transplant, Boatwright remains in good spirits.

His father, Trey, says becoming an officer was very meaningful for his son.

“It means the world,” he said. “He loves the police. He loves Batman, superheroes, firemen.”

