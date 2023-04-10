BOSTON (WHDH) - A 7-year-old Boston University hockey super fan took a trip to Tampa Bay to cheer the team on during the Frozen Four.

Logan Gatto, a young boy with epilepsy, formed a special bond with the team this season thanks to a partnership between BU and Team IMPACT, a program that connects kids living with illness or disability with college sports teams.

Although BU didn’t win the semifinal, Logan’s family says its his relationship with the players that means the most.

“He just totally rocked it,” said Logan’s mom Sara Gatto. “I was like, ‘Who taught him how to walk a carpet like this?'”

In February, Logan participated in a special signing ceremony that made him the youngest Terrier on the team, receiving his own jersey with his name and the number 29. He now gets to hang out at practice, on the bus before games, and be a part of the team.

In Tampa Bay, Logan walked the team off the bus onto the ice. Despite BU losing to Minnesota, Gatto and his family say its not really about the game itself.

“He doesn’t really care if they win or lose, he just wants to hang out,” Sara said.

The team says Logan has been an inspiration for players and coaches all season long. He is one of 2,600 kids across the country who have been matched with a team since Team IMPACT started in 2011.

