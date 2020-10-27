7-year-old boy sporting nostalgic ‘Lion King’ VHS tape costume for Halloween

(WHDH) — A 7-year-old boy in Tennessee is paying tribute to simpler times by dressing up as a “Lion King” VHS tape for Halloween.

Casey Cole Tindell’s son Max threw it back to the 90s by sporting the nostalgic costume made from hot glue, foam board, duct tape, a Styrofoam cooler and poster.

The front of the VHS tape case has a sticker that reads, “Be kind, please rewind.”

The costume even opens up to show the tape inside.

Max’ brother is dressing up as Mister Rogers, while his mother has a Loonette costume from the show “The Big Comfy Couch,” and his dad plans to be a Lite-Brite toy.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)