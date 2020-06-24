7-year-old Canton boy gets hero’s honor after saving dad from brush fire

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Canton man said his 7-year-old son is to thank for saving his life when flames from a brush fire got out of control and his clothes caught on fire.

Frank Barbour Jr. knew just what to do when his father’s clothes caught on fire while burning brush in their back yard last month.

“I ran to check on him and I went into my house and got my mom and my sister,” Frank said.

Barbour said he was on the ground and he heard his son say, “Daddy I love you.”

Now the town is giving little Frank a special honor for his heroic actions and will celebrate his quick thinking with the Hometown Hero award.

“When my wife came running out I realized that he ran inside to get help. right there and then I knew he was a hero because any child at that age wouldn’t have reacted the way he did,” Barbour said

The fire left burns on his face, neck, chest and arms.

The 7-year-old said he knew just what to do because his dad taught him about fire safety.

“He tells me don’t get near the fire and don’t trip or anything,” Frank said. “He taught me that stuff so I automatically knew what to do for my dad.”

His parents say Frank had a hard time after seeing what happened to his dad – and when the fire department and town found out – they decided to lift his spirits with the award.

Frank said he is really happy now and he will get his award on Monday.

