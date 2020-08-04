7-year-old catches 53-pound striped bass

A seven-year-old boy helped reel in a massive striped bass off the coast of Rhode Island.

With some help from his dad, Nick Arey pulled in the fish, which weighed just over 53 pounds, after a 45-minute struggle.

The fish is larger than the record of 50 pounds, but the catch isn’t official because there wasn’t a proper scale on the boat. But the Areys are still proud their work paid off.

