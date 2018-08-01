7-year-old child flown to hospital after being hit by car in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 7-year-old child was flown to the hospital after being struck by a car in Tewksbury Wednesday night, police said.

Emergency crews responding to the area of 34 Pratt Street for a report of a person struck by a car around 5 p.m. found a child suffering from unknown injuries.

The child’s condition was not immediately known.

Video from SKY7 showed several EMTs, police officers and firefighters gathered at the scene.

An investigation is underway.

No additional details were available.

