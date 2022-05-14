NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — A 7-year-old girl died in a Connecticut house fire Saturday after firefighters removed her from the building following unsuccessful rescue efforts by her parents, officials said.

The fire in Norwalk was reported at about 5 a.m.

Fire officials said a man, woman and their 9-year-old son were able to escape from the home. The man broke his arm and suffered burn injuries trying to rescue the girl, who was sleeping in a second-floor bedroom, authorities said.

Firefighters put a ladder up to the bedroom window and removed the girl from the home, officials said. The girl died after she and her father were brought to a hospital, officials said. Other family members were treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation and minor burns, authorities said.

One firefighter was treated at the scene for facial burns, officials said.

The fire spread to two vehicles on the property and power lines fell into the street, authorities said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

