7-year-old girl dies after being shot in head while Christmas shopping with family

(WHDH) — A 7-year-old girl died nearly a week after she was struck by a stray bullet while Christmas shopping with her family, authorities announced Monday.

Kennedy Maxie, of Cobb County, Georgia, succumbed to her injuries on Sunday after she was shot while sitting in a relative’s vehicle in Buckhead on Dec. 21, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

“Our collective hearts are broken. On behalf of the entire APD family, we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Kennedy,” police officials said in a Facebook post.

Maxie, who was in the car with her mother and aunt, was struck in the back of the head, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Investigators do not believe the family was the intended target of the shooting, which happened in the parking lot of a Saks Fifth Avenue, according to the news outlet.

Homicide detectives are reviewing evidence in an effort to identify a suspect.

A $15,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

