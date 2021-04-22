7-year-old girl struck by car while running across Hyannis street

HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A 7-year-old girl was struck by a car while running across a street in Hyannis Thursday night.

Officers responding to the scene near the Dollar General store on West Main Street shortly before 8 a.m. spoke with witnesses who said two young girls had run across the roadway in front of them and, after they had crossed, a third girl ran out into the roadway and was struck by a passing motor vehicle.

The girl was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Rhode Island with what appeared to be minor injuries.

The 21-year-old Hyannis man, who was behind the wheel of the car remained on scene until police arrived and is not expected to face any charges in connection with the crash.

