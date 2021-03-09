7-year-old girl who used lemonade stand earnings to help pay for brain surgery recovering at Boston hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 7-year-old girl with a rare brain condition who used earnings from her lemonade stand to help pay for surgery is now recovering at a Boston hospital.

Liza Scott, of Alabama, recently underwent the first of possibly many brain surgeries at Boston Children’s Hospital. Her condition is one that causes seizures.

Liza’s mother, Elizabeth Scott, announced on Facebook that her daughter was alert and talking after the successful procedure.

Liza set up the lemonade stand inside her mother’s bakery in Homewood to assist with mounting medical costs.

The community has also been extremely supportive.

So far, the lemonade stand has taken in more than $12,000 in donations and an online fundraiser has raised nearly $380,000.

Liza said when she’s done with her surgeries, she plans to do a victory dance.

