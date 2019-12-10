7-year-old lung patient discharged from Boston hospital in time for Christmas

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 7-year-old lung transplant patient got a celebratory send-off when he was discharged from a Boston hospital to go home for the holidays Tuesday.

Joey Alvarado was at Franciscan Children’s Hospital for nearly four months for rehabilitation from a lung transplant.

Hospital staff cheered him on as he was discharged Tuesday, and his mother said the family was excited to have Joey back.

“Right now we’re really excited because it’s been a long year for us,” said Kristina Aguilar. “We are excited to go home.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)