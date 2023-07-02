A 7-year-old boy from Pepperell died after being injured in an ATV crash in Vermont, officials said.

Investigators say the boy was one of the six passengers on a vehicle driven by a 40-year-ol Pepperell man when it overturned in Newfane around 7 p.m. Saturday.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died. His name has not been released.

