LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn man, who did not want to be identified, told 7NEWS he used a walking stick to scare off two angry dogs shortly after they attacked a young boy, just 7, at a nearby park.

“My kid jumped in his car and followed ’em,” he said. “I called the cops and told ’em where they were located. Then I saw the kid from there. I walked over and saw the little boy’s face… It looked like he had a pretty deep gash.”

Lynn police say two pit bulls went on the attack at Flax Pond Park Saturday afternoon. The place was packed with people looking to cool off.

Officials say the dog attacked the boy and a 22-year-old woman who’s unrelated to the child. The boy’s older brother rushed to the scene.

“Two guys with ladders threw the ladder on top of the dog, that’s what helped him,” said Ronaldo Lopez, the boy’s older brother. “Cause if not, he wouldn’t be here right now.”

The boy’s father says he wants information on these dogs. He’s asking for the public’s help. He and his older son were going door to door Monday trying to get surveillance video of the attack.

Police say the dogs’ owner was allowed to keep custody of the animals. The owner has not been cited or charged at this time, but Lynn police say their investigation is not over.

One emotional witness told us she saw people being bitten by the pit bulls Saturday and doesn’t think the park is safe for families. The boy’s family says he was treated and released at a local hospital.

“He’s recovering right now, but like he has to get stitches on his arms, cheek and ear,” said Lopez about his younger brother.

