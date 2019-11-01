7-year-old reported missing in Boston found safe

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 7-year-old boy who was reported missing after walking away from his home in Mattapan on Friday morning has been found safe, Boston police said.

Bienquisto Jean-Pierre was reported missing in the area of Norfolk Street around 6:20 a.m., police said.

Police announced around 10 a.m. that he had been found safe.

The boy’s mother told 7NEWS that she was in the shower when her son walked out the door.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

