7-year-old reporting missing in Boston found safe

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 7-year-old boy who was reported missing after walking away from his home in Mattapan on Friday morning has been found safe, Boston police said.

Bienquisto Jean-Pierre was reported missing in the area of Norfolk Street around 6:20 a.m., police said.

Police announced around 10 a.m. that he had been found safe.

