BOSTON (WHDH) - We all know the saying, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade,” and that’s exactly what 7-year-old Liza Scott is doing.

The Alabama girl has been diagnosed with a rare brain condition that causes seizures and she is set to undergo her first of possibly many brain surgeries at Boston Children’s Hospital this month to help treat it.

Liza decided to set up a lemonade stand inside her mother’s bakery in Homewood, Ala. to assist with mounting medical costs.

“This is giving her something to do while we await the surgeries but also to raise some extra money to put towards the cost of our travel and medical expenses, and things like that,” her mother, Elizabeth Scott, said.

The community has been extremely supportive.

“I’ve got a $20 dollar bill, and a $50 dollar bill and a $10 bill and a $5 dollar bill and a $100 dollar bill,” Liza said counting some of her earnings.

So far, the lemonade stand has taken in more than $12,000 in donations and an online fundraiser has raised nearly $300,000.

Elizabeth Scott says she is proud of how upbeat Liza is during this tough time.

“It really just speaks to her wanting to have fun and take her mind off things and be a part of the journey ahead,” she said.

Liza says when she’s done with her surgeries, she plans to do a victory dance.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)