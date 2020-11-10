70 firefighters needed to extinguish blazing barn fire in NH

BROOKLINE, N.H. (WHDH) - More than 70 firefighters — some from the other side of the Massachusetts border — were needed to extinguish raging barn fire in Brookline, New Hampshire Tuesday, but no one was seriously hurt.

Dawn Fucher said the fire began in the barn right next to her house.

“It was a matter of less than 10 minutes where it went from being OK to huge clouds of smoke in the house,” Fucher said.

Firefighters had difficulty getting water to the scene, bringing water from a pond a quarter-mile away to portable ponds on the property. Fucher’s mother and a firefighter were taken to the hospital with mild injuries.

While the house was saved, the barn was a total loss. But Fucher said she was just glad no one was seriously hurt.

“Buildings can be rebuilt, things can be re-bought. Everyone’s safe, that’s all that matters,” Fucher said.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the blaze.

