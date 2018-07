BOSTON (WHDH) - A 70-year-old man reported missing has been found on Monday, Boston police said.

Jose Ulloa was last seen on July 14 in the area of 942 Hyde Park Avenue, according to officials.

No further details have been released.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)