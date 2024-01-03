LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say a 70-year-old riding a recumbent bike suffered serious injuries following a crash involving a vehicle in Littleton.

The Littleton Police Department said it was around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday when both officers and members of the fire department were called to the area of 119 King St. for the crash.

Upon arriving, the department said officers found a 70-year-old recumbent bicyclist suffering serious injuries.

“That bicyclist was taken to Nashoba Valley Medical Center by ambulance, and then transferred by MedFlight to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington,” a news release from Littleton PD stated.

Details on the vehicle involved and what led up to the crash have not yet been released, with authorities noting that the 21-year-old driver involved in the incident remained at the scene.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

