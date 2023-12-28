WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating the death of a person found unresponsive near a Wellesley College walking path Wednesday morning.

Wellesley Police say the 70-year-old was in a slightly wooded area off of Central Street. A good samaritan and officers performed CPR, but the individual died at the scene.

Police said they do not currently believe the deceased was connected to Wellesley College.

