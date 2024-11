BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 70-year-old woman is recovering after being hit by a bus in Brockton.

Police said the woman, who uses a wheelchair, suffered severe injuries to her leg.

Officials quickly applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding; she was taken to Boston Medical Center.

