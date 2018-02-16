FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - A 70-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car on Route 9 in Framingham on Thursday night.

Authorities say the crash happened on Prospect Street heading east.

The victim was coming from a Starbucks when she was struck.

A nurse walking by the scene helped officers perform CPR, officials said. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she died.

The driver stopped at the scene. No charges have been field at this time.

Police are investigating.

