700 neglected dogs covered in feces rescued from ‘extreme hoarding’ situation

(WHDH) — About 700 matted and feces-covered dogs were recently rescued from an “extreme hoarding” situation at a puppy mill in Georgia, according to Releash Atlanta.

“These dogs were living in filthy conditions and have had zero vetting,” the non-profit organization said in a Facebook post. “Many have medical issues and injuries.”

All of the animals were living in tiny, stackable crates and have never been held or walked in their lives, the Atlanta Humane Society said.

There was no immediate word on arrests or charges in connection with the case.

Many of the dogs will require expensive treatment.

“Please, open your heart, support these neglected dogs and save a life today,” the society said in a press release.

Both organizations are collecting donations that will fund the dogs’ rehabilitation process.

To donate to the Atlanta Humane Society, click here. To donate to Releash Atlanta, click here.

