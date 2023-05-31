BOSTON (WHDH) - Over 70 residents were left without a place to stay after a fire broke out at a multistory building in Brighton on Wednesday morning, forcing the MBTA to suspend nearby Green Line service in the process.

The Boston Fire Department said around 9:40 a.m. that its companies were called to an apartment building at 1980 Commonwealth Ave.

Boston FD shared several images from the scene on Twitter, stating how a third alarm was struck during the response.

Image provided by the Boston Fire Department

In a later update, the department said it worked to knock on “all 52 unit doors” in the building to evacuate residents – some of which were able to self-evacuate beforehand.

Meanwhile, the MBTA said service for the B branch was suspended between Washington Street and Boston College due to the response, and initially announced that shuttle buses would not be available due to Commonwealth Avenue being blocked. The transportation authority later said shuttles would operate between Washington Street and Chestnut Hill Avenue.

By 11:45 a.m., the MBTA stated that full service had resumed.

Officials did not report any injuries and noted that several pets were rescued.

Image provided by the Boston Fire Department

By 10:20 a.m., officials said the fire on Commonwealth Avenue had been knocked down and that a total of 71 residents from 58 units had been displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters have been knocking on all 52 unit doors to evacuate. Several units self evacuated . Rascal was among several pets rescued. Several ground ladders & aerial ladders used to support fire attack pic.twitter.com/It5WWgfUis — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 31, 2023

Image provided by the Boston Fire Department

