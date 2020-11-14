71-year-old man facing child rape charges arrested in Boston

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a man who they say is being charged with rape of a child in Boston on Friday.

George Swain, 71, of Dorchester was arrested at 1218 Blue Hill Ave. in Mattapan, Boston police said.

Swain is facing multiple counts of rape of a child and indecent assault and battery of a child under 14, according to police. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on Monday.

