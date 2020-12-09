BOSTON (WHDH) - A 71-year-old man is facing a murder charge after police say a woman was found dead with apparent traumatic injuries in Roxbury on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a call for a person down at an indoor crime scene in the area of 1990 Columbus Ave. around 7:30 p.m. found a woman suffering from apparent traumatic injuries, according to Boston police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators from the Boston Police Homicide Unit arrested Alan Washington in connection with the woman’s death.

He is expected to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

