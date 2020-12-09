BOSTON (WHDH) - A 71-year-old man facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a woman in Roxbury has been ordered held without bail.

Alan Washington, of Roxbury, appeared in West Roxbury District Court Wednesday to face a murder charge.

Officers responding to a call for a person down at an indoor crime scene in the area of 1990 Columbus Ave. around 7:30 p.m. found a woman suffering from apparent traumatic injuries, according to Boston police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators from the Boston Police Homicide Unit arrested Washington in connection with the woman’s death.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

Alan Washington sporting the white Tyvek jail jumpsuit is held without bail on a murder charge following the death of a woman in Roxbury last night #7news pic.twitter.com/BWQGmlybWr — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) December 9, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)