71-year-old motorcyclist dies after Pinkham Notch, NH crash

PINKHAM NOTCH, N.H. (WHDH) — A 71-year-old Canadian man has died after crashing his motorcycle in Pinkham Notch, New Hampshire.

Troopers responding to a reported motorcycle accident just north of the Jackson town line about 2 p.m. Thursday found the rider, Norman Groleau, of Sherbrooke, Quebec, had crashed down an embankment, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Groleau was taken to Memorial Hospital in Conway before being taken by medical helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, Maine, where he later died from his injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)