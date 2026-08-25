NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 71-year-old woman slammed her minivan into the front of a health care office building in Norwood Tuesday, officials said.

Norwood police said the driver hit the gas instead of the brake, and crashed into the Brown Health Medical Group Orthopedics, Norwood practice at 1345 Boston-Providence Turnpike (Route 1).

The driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out. No word on her condition.

Brown University Health said no one inside the building was hurt in the incident.

In a statement, Brown University Health wrote in part, “Patient appointments for today and tomorrow are being rescheduled so we can repair the damage to the building and to the practice entrance. We anticipate resuming normal operations on Thursday and apologize for any inconvenience to our patients.”

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