CORNISH, N.H. (WHDH) - An elderly man drowned after falling off a homemade bridge and into a brook in Cornish, New Hampshire.

Authorities received information around 12:15 a.m. Thursday that a 72-year-old man had been found dead on his property by a family member, state police said.

An investigation revealed that the property owner was attempting to cross a homemade bridge over Mill Brook Wednesday when he lost his footing, fell about 8 feet into the rocky water, and drowned, state police added.

The investigation continues but state police say foul play is not suspected.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Marine Patrol Sgt. Joshua E. Dirth at 603-227- 2115 or by email at Joshua.E.Dirth@dos.nh.gov.

