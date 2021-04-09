NEW CASTLE, N.H. (WHDH) - Emergency crews worked together to rescue a 72-year-old man whose kayak capsized off of Fort Point in New Castle, New Hampshire on Friday.

Members of the state police Marine Patrol and the Portsmouth Fire Department responding to a reported capsized kayak found a man clinging onto a small outcrop of rocks, authorities said.

They were able to rescue him.

No additional information has been released.

