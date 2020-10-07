PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A 72-year-old motorcyclist died following a crash at an intersection in Pelham, New Hampshire on Saturday.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Mammoth and Keyes Hill roads just after 1:30 p.m. found a good Samaritan performing CPR on an unconscious motorcyclist, identified as David Perigny, of Pelham, who had been involved in a crash with a car, police said.

He was transported to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The other driver involved did not report any injuries, according to police.

An investigation remains ongoing and police say no criminal charges are forthcoming at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)