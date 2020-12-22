MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A months-long investigation led to the arrest of a New Hampshire man accused of possessing child sexual abuse images.

Jeffrey Tamblyn, 72, of Manchester, was taken into custody Friday on five counts of possession of child sexual abuse images, according to police.

The Manchester Police Department’s Cybercrime Unit reportedly received a tip from the N.H. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force regarding child sexual abuse images being uploaded to Microsoft Bing back in March.

Investigators tracked the IP address used for this activity to Tamblyn’s address on Middle Street, police said.

A search warrant was executed at his home on Nov. 10 and subsequent forensic examination uncovered multiple child sexual abuse images on a computer belonging to Tamblyn, police added.

He was released on $5,000 personal recognizance and is slated to be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court — North at a later date.

