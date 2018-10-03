DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A 72-year-old woman is recovering after prosecutors say another woman attacked her outside of a Market Basket in Danvers.

The 57-year-old suspect, whose name was not released, allegedly assaulted Elaine Moore Ouellette over a handicapped parking spot.

“I just turned around this way, and she just came with everything she had and it hit me,” Ouellette said.

Officers responding to the grocery store found Ouellette bleeding from a cut above her eye.

“I put my hand up to my head, and I felt all this blood running down my face,” Ouellette said. “I don’t think it was a pocketbook. It wasn’t her fist that hit me. It was something hard that hit me.”

Ouellette recalled that when she parked her car, the woman was laughing and yelling at her, but she ignored her until she was attacked.

“And I just said, ‘Well you can’t hit me,’ so I hit her back, but not hard,” Ouellette said. “So I tapped her and said, ‘Well, I get you back that way.'”

She added that the store’s employees helped her after the alleged attack.

“Market Basket people are so wonderful,” Ouellette said. “They got me a chair to sit down. They got me towels to wipe up and vegetables to put on my face.”

Employees reportedly followed the 57-year-old woman to get her license plate number, allowing police to track her down.

“As she walked out, she said ‘I’m sorry you’re bleeding,’ and she walked out of the store,” Ouellette said “I just want to stay far away from her. I don’t want nothing to do with her.”

The suspect was charged with one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)