72-year-old woman recovering after alleged attack in Danvers parking lot

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is accused of going on the attack in a Danvers supermarket, allegedly assaulting a 72-year-old woman.

Police say the 57-year-old woman, whose name was not released, went inside the store and assaulted a shopper over a parking spot.

That woman, Elaine Moore Ouellette, is recovering after prosecutors say the 57-year-old woman attacked her at a Market Basket in Danvers.

“I just turned around this way, and she just came with everything she had and it hit me,” Ouellette said.

It happened over some sort of dispute over a handicapped parking spot.

Police were called to the store and found the woman inside, bleeding from a cut above her eye.

“I put my hand up to my head, and I felt all this blood running down my face,” Ouellette said. “I don’t think it was a pocketbook. It wasn’t her fist that hit me. It was something hard that hit me.”

Ouellette said when she parked her car, the woman was laughing and yelling at her, but she ignored her until she was attacked.

“And I just said, ‘Well you can’t hit me,’ so I hit her back, but not hard,” Ouellette said. “So I tapped her and said, ‘Well, I get you back that way.'”

Ouellette said workers helped her after the attack.

“Market Basket people are so wonderful. They got me a chair to sit down. They got me towels to wipe up and vegetables to put on my face,” Ouellette said.

Market Basket employees followed the 57-year-old woman to get her license plate number, and that’s how police were able to track her down.

“As she walked out, she said ‘I’m sorry you’re bleeding,’ and she walked out of the store,” Ouellette said “I just want to stay far away from her. I don’t want nothing to do with her.”

