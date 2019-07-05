COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WHDH) — A letter from a soldier in World War II is back where it belongs thanks to a kind stranger.

Katy Hadduck says she found the 73-year-old letter while walking her dogs in Colorado.

With the help of social media, Hadduck tracked down the soldier’s son, Johnie Arthur, and hand-delivered the letter.

“It feels good to have them back again,” Arthur said. “I had many of them; since she just passed away, I made the decision not to read them.”

Arthur added that he’ll be sure to read this one.

