73-year-old woman gives birth to twin girls

(WHDH) — A 73-year-old woman gave birth to twin girls in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh in India last week.

Erramatti Mangayamma is believed to be the oldest person ever to give birth, according to CNN.

Mangayamma got pregnant through in vitro fertilization. Her babies were delivered via caesarian section.

The news outlet says Mangayamma has been married to her 80-year-old husband since 1962 but they could never conceive naturally.

Sanakayyala Umashankar, who delivered the healthy baby, told CNN that the surgery “went well.”

Umashankar also said Mangayamma is now “more confident than ever in her life.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)