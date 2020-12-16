BOSTON (WHDH) - A 73-year-old woman was hospitalized after being pulled from the Charles River in Brighton on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to reports of a person in the water in the area of Soldiers Field Road and North Harvard Street around 9:30 a.m. found an elderly woman in the Charles River, according to state police.

Boston firefighters pulled her out before she was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, where her current condition has not been released.

The circumstances as to why she was in the river remain under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

