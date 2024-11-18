BOSTON (WHDH) - A 73-year-old woman has died following a dog attack in Roxbury Monday afternoon, police said. Three other people, including two police officers, were also hospitalized.

At around 4:29 p.m., police responded to 35 Dennison St. a report of a dog attacking two people, according to the Boston Police Department. Upon arrival, an officer shot the attacking dog, police said.

“When they arrived, they immediately rendered aid to the victims without the dog present. While they were there, the dog returned and attacked the two officers,” said Boston Police Deputy Superintendent Paul McLaughlin.

One of the victims, identified as Jeriline McGinnis, of Roxbury, sustained life-threatening injuries and succumbed to her injuries Tuesday morning, according to police. Two police officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

All four bitten by the dog were taken to local hospitals, police said.

“I’m very sad, I’m sad those people got attacked, it’s their dogs. They’re familiar with this dog, it’s in their home. I mean, I’m sad to hear it’s happened to my neighbors,” said Kim Beaudet, who lives next door to the dog owners.

Homicide detectives were on scene. The attacking dog was euthanized and three other dogs were removed from the home.

Civil rights activist Jean McGuire, who was stabbed in Franklin Park back in 2022, lives in the building where the attack took place.

She said she wasn’t home when the incident happened, but said that the attacking dog was a pit bull. She said the victims had several dogs in the house.

“They had too many dogs. And they put them in cages, I said, ‘Don’t put a dog in a cage.’ Keep them from fighting, or whatever,” McGuire said Tuesday.

She said McGinnis was like a sister to her.

“She’s like a sister-friend. She was my husband’s phlebotomist, that’s how I met her. She drew his blood and did stuff at Beth Israel hospital. When my son moved out downstairs, I offered her the apartment,” McGuire said.

“I lost my sister. She’s a sister. I’ve been here for decades. She’s a wonderful person. Very generous, very loving person. Loved animals,” she continued.

The dog attack remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)