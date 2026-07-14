DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 74-year-old cyclist from Westport was killed Monday after a collision with a dump truck on Route 6 in Dartmouth.

Police were dispatched to a location on State Road in Dartmouth just before noon on Monday.

“Upon arrival, police located a dump truck pulled to the right side of the roadway,” officials said in a statement. “Police investigation revealed a collision had occurred between the truck and a bicyclist.”

The victim was identified as Denise Olsen, 74, of Westport.

Officials said the dump truck operator remained on scene and was cooperative with police.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

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